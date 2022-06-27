Lower VAT for masks, antiseptics extended until end-2022

The value added tax for face masks, antiseptics and plastic gloves will remain at 6% until the end of the year due to a resurgence of Covid-19 infections in Greece, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis announced Monday.

The lower VAT on personal hygiene products would have returned to 24% on July 1.

“The rise in infections doesn’t allow the end of those measures and they will be extended for another six months,” he told ANT1 channel, adding that the relevant amendment will be tabled in parliament on Tuesday.