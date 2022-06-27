ECONOMY

Lower VAT for masks, antiseptics extended until end-2022

Lower VAT for masks, antiseptics extended until end-2022

The value added tax for face masks, antiseptics and plastic gloves will remain at 6% until the end of the year due to a resurgence of Covid-19 infections in Greece, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis announced Monday.

The lower VAT on personal hygiene products would have returned to 24% on July 1.

“The rise in infections doesn’t allow the end of those measures and they will be extended for another six months,” he told ANT1 channel, adding that the relevant amendment will be tabled in parliament on Tuesday.

Taxation Coronavirus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece gets 3.6 billion euros from European recovery fund
ECONOMY

Greece gets 3.6 billion euros from European recovery fund

New CovScan Cyprus app is ready for use
PANDEMIC

New CovScan Cyprus app is ready for use

Tourism protocol adjustment
TOURISM

Tourism protocol adjustment

Cyprus eases its rules for entry early
PANDEMIC RULES

Cyprus eases its rules for entry early

Poll finds shift in social habits
ECONOMY

Poll finds shift in social habits

PM pledges continued energy cost support
ECONOMY

PM pledges continued energy cost support