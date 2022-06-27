ECONOMY TOURISM

Kikilias: Growing US investment in local tourism sector

The visit of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Washington last month has played a major part in attracting new US investment in Greek tourism, which is expected to come during the summer and “will be here to stay,” Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias told an American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Industry conference on Monday, titled “Challenges and Opportunities of the US Incoming Tourism and Investment for Greece: Building a Stronger Future Ahead.”

Kikilias also referred to the US-Greek strategic relationship in tourism and the initiatives leading to the upgrading of the Greek tourism product and increase in quality visitors.

