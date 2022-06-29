ECONOMY

Attica hotel revenues at 74% of 2019 in January-May

Despite several optimistic outlooks and a visible-to-all rise in incoming tourism flows to Athens, the first five months of 2022 saw a 26.8% drop in capacity and a simultaneous 25.8% drop in revenue per available room, compared to the same five months in 2019, the Athens, Attica & Argosaronic Hotel Association said on Monday.

The only positive indication was a small rise in the average room rate (1.4%) compared to the January-May period in 2019, the hoteliers added.

May was the best month of all five, the association said, as it managed to bridge most of the gap between the 2019 and 2022 returns in the above indexes.

In May, the average room price improved slightly and average occupancy reached 82.1% in Athens; however, capacity was 6.9% lower than that of May 2019.

Tourism

