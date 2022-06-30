ECONOMY

Results of 2021 census to be released

The preliminary results of the 2021 Greek census will be presented on July 19, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Wednesday.

Initially, the processed data from the first digital census in Greece will focus on permanent residents and households of Greece.

The authority will also present data related to the collection of information, which relied on online questionnaires with follow-up visits by census takers.

The data on legal residents of Greece is expected to be released in December.

