Elliniko, Skaramangas clauses approved

A Finance Ministry bill ratifying the concession for the casino in the Elliniko project and legislating the restarting of Skaramangas Shipyards was approved in a plenary session vote in Parliament late on Tuesday.

The bill was accepted in principle by ruling New Democracy and the opposition PASOK-KINAL party, while it was rejected by all other parties in the opposition.

The draft bill also includes a provision extending the reduced value-added tax rates for tickets, food places, gyms, dance schools and non-alcoholic beverages, the provisions for returns of VAT and Single Property Tax (ENFIA), and the provisions for an alternative taxation of income accrued abroad by individuals to the end of 2022.