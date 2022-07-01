Green bond remains on cards

Greece has not abandoned its plan to issue the first green bond in the history of the Greek state this year, but there are many challenges given the current conditions in the markets, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and Public Debt Management Agency General Director Dimitris Tsakonas said on Wednesday.

In his speech at the conference of the Capital Market Commission titled “The Future of Sustainable Financing,” the finance minister stressed that the green bond is part of the ministry’s planning to create a new model of sustainable financing and green growth, and its issue will proceed subject to the existence of the appropriate economic conditions. As he pointed out, in terms of promoting the green economy, the investments of “Greece 2.0” focus on the green and digital transitions, given that 37% of their spending is on the climate and 20% on the promotion of the digital transition of private businesses.

Speaking on a panel at the same conference, Tsakonas admitted that the green bond has been delayed, but its goal remains the same and its issue would improve the country’s brand name in the markets.