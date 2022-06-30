ECONOMY FINANCE

Fuel Pass 2 platform to open in last week of July

The online platform for the fuel subsidy that some 3.1 million beneficiaries (Fuel Pass 2) qualify for will open in the last week of July, per the regulation passed yesterday by Parliament.

The subsidy concerns the July-September period and is higher than the previous one due to the rising prices.

The grant that each beneficiary who meets the new income criteria will receive will come to 65 euros for car owners, increased by another €15 euros when a digital app on a smartphone is used, and reaches up to €100 euros on the islands. Lower benefits will be handed out to motorcycle owners.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras has said Fuel Pass 3 will follow.

