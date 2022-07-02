Greeks cut down on food and holidays

A large share of Greek households are cutting down on spending on clothes, electrical appliances, energy, and even food, while summer holidays are also set for cutbacks.

Despite the fact that many people did not go away on vacation the previous two summers due to the pandemic, this year they will have very short trips or none at all, as their available income is not enough to cover the extremely high cost of travel and accommodation.

Pulse’s survey for the Athens Professional Chamber also shows that the pessimism of citizens and entrepreneurs not only concerns their own financial situation, but also the national economy.

The category of expenses that worries 57% of respondents is energy (electricity, fuel, heating), while for 30% it is food – not by chance, as prices are constantly increases, which affects financially vulnerable households much more.

Summer holidays will be a midsummer night’s dream for one in four, as they will not be able to go anywhere at all; 36% will go for about the same number of days as last year, while 29% will take fewer vacations this year. Only 4% will have a longer holiday, as they did not have any in 2020 and 2021.