Gov’t boosts funding to local authorities

The government will offer another 90 million euros (in addition to the initial funding) to the country’s municipalities in order to address the energy cost problem, government spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou posted on Twitter on Friday.

“In order to address the repercussions of the imported energy crisis, the government is allocating an additional 90 million euros to the country’s municipalities to deal with high energy costs. We support local administration with a plan,” he stated in his tweet.

