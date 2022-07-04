ECONOMY EMPLOYMENT

Banks, supermarkets start use of digital labor card

Workers at banks and supermarkets started clocking in and out on Friday using the digital labor card, a government measure aimed at safeguarding the working hours of employees. More sectors, such as food service and tourism, will follow, assured Labor Minister Kostis Hatzidakis.

“The digital work card, which starts today for 121,000 employees at banks and supermarkets, in the first phase, is a revolution in the labor market,” said the minister.

“It is a reform with a strong social dimension, because it is the best guarantee for respecting the employees’ working hours and overtime,” he noted while visiting a supermarket in the center of Athens. 

