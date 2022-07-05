Greek mathematical minds converge in Athens 

Some of the best-known Greek mathematicians around the world are attending a conference at the National Technical University of Athens as part of the Second Congress of Greek Mathematicians.

The conference, which ends on Friday, will cover all areas of theoretical and applied mathematics and host keynote speeches by leading Greek mathematicians: Georgios Akrivis (University of Ioannina), Spyros Alexakis (University of Toronto), Constantine Dafermos (Brown), Ioannis Emiris (Athena Research Center, University of Athens), Efstratia Kalfagianni (Michigan State), Ioannis Kontoyiannis (Cambridge), Dimitris Koukoulopoulos (University of Montreal), Dimitris Bertsimas (MIT), Panagiotis Souganidis (University of Chicago), Perla Sousi (University of Cambridge), Nikolaos Frantzikinakis (University of Crete), Maria Chlouveraki (University of Versailles-St Quentin).

The conference is held under the auspices of the General Secretariat for Hellenes Abroad and Public Diplomacy of the Foreign Ministry.