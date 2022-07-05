Cyprus’ drop in industrial employment

Employment in the broader industrial sector in Cyprus decreased by 1.5% in 2020, the year of the coronavirus lockdowns, to 39,100, compared to 39,700 in 2019, according to the results of the Survey on Industrial Production 2020, published by the Cyprus Statistical Service (CyStat) on Monday.

Production value at current prices also recorded a decrease of 5.2% to 4.72 billion euros in 2020 compared to almost €4.98 billion in 2019.

The survey showed that employment reached 34,500 in manufacturing, 500 in mining and quarrying, 2,200 in electricity supply and 1,900 in water supply, sewerage and waste management.

Production value decreased by 2.2% to €3.58 billion in manufacturing, by 3.4% to €66 million in mining and quarrying, by 17.4% to €740.4 million in electricity supply, and by 5.3% to €326.7 million in water supply, sewerage and waste management.

Added value at current prices decreased by 4.3% in the whole industry to €1.75 billion in 2020 from €1.83 billion in 2019. In manufacturing, added value fell 1.9% to €1.32 billion, in mining and quarrying by 5% to €26 million and in electricity supply by 19% to €245 million.