Joint Greece-Jordan Committee convenes Wednesday

The Joint Greece-Jordan Committee for Economic, Cultural and Technical Cooperation, chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis and the Kingdom of Jordan’s Secretary-General for Trade, Industry and Supplies Dana Al-Zoubi, will convene on Wednesday in Athens.

It is the fifth meeting of the committee, 16 years after the last meeting held in Amman in December 2006, which will reaffirm the high level of bilateral relations and the further deepening of bilateral cooperation in special areas of common interest.

The agenda of the meeting includes the prospects of enhancing trade transactions, broader collaboration in energy, water resource management and waste management, the farming industry, the strengthening of tourist flows and a deepening of cooperation in tourism and education.