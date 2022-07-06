ECONOMY

Joint Greece-Jordan Committee convenes Wednesday

Joint Greece-Jordan Committee convenes Wednesday
[Intime News]

The Joint Greece-Jordan Committee for Economic, Cultural and Technical Cooperation, chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis and the Kingdom of Jordan’s Secretary-General for Trade, Industry and Supplies Dana Al-Zoubi, will convene on Wednesday in Athens.

It is the fifth meeting of the committee, 16 years after the last meeting held in Amman in December 2006, which will reaffirm the high level of bilateral relations and the further deepening of bilateral cooperation in special areas of common interest.

The agenda of the meeting includes the prospects of enhancing trade transactions, broader collaboration in energy, water resource management and waste management, the farming industry, the strengthening of tourist flows and a deepening of cooperation in tourism and education.

Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Israeli-Hellenic Forum starts Monday
ECONOMY

Israeli-Hellenic Forum starts Monday

Pyatt ‘proud’ to have worked with Athens on energy diversity
ECONOMY

Pyatt ‘proud’ to have worked with Athens on energy diversity

A charm offensive with multiple benefits
ECONOMY

A charm offensive with multiple benefits

Strategic pact with Greece a top priority for the UAE
ECONOMY

Strategic pact with Greece a top priority for the UAE

Great momentum seen in Greece-UAE relations
ECONOMY

Great momentum seen in Greece-UAE relations

US Embassy to close in observance of Juneteenth
ECONOMY

US Embassy to close in observance of Juneteenth