ECONOMY BUSINESS

Kokkalis sells Intrakat stakes to shipowners for €140 mln

A new management is expected to take over at the Intrakat construction group from July 15, after the conclusion of the agreement between owner Sokratis Kokkalis and shipowners Dimitris Bakos and John Kaimenakis, as well as the imminent sale of additional stakes to two more shipowners.

Significant packages of Intrakat shares will got to Kostas Angelou, head of the Benelux Overseas company, which is active in the transport of liquefied petroleum gas via LPG ships, and Elias Gotsis, head of Eurotankers, which controls a fleet of 14 tankers.

The transaction of the stakes totaling 61% is understood to come to 140 million euros.

Business

