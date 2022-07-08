Pharma turns to side offerings

In recent years pharmaceutical companies have been looking for an opportunity for investments beyond the traditional pharmaceutical sector, including products that are not burdened by the clawback and rebate mechanisms, to their portfolio.

Although medicines are a key part of their investment strategy, many pharmaceutical firms are increasingly turning their interest to alternative products such as self-treatment products (vitamins, nutritional supplements, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, baby food, personal care products etc). Their motivation comes both from demand for specific products and the exemption of these products from clawback, a measure imposed on the reimbursed purchase of drugs.

“In the last five to six years most companies have been trying to be more active in the field of over-the-counter drugs,” Nikos Boufidis, president and CEO of the Bennett Pharmaceutical group, tells Kathimerini, recalling that his company has been active in this category for many years, always emphasizing the medicine part.

The companies actively investing in this sector include Unipharma, VIAN (VIANEX group), Olvos Science (Galenica), while Elpen, Bennett, Gap, IASIS Pharma etc also invest in it.