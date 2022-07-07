ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Long-overdue reaction at the bourse

The Greek bourse has finally come off this week’s 16-month lows, registering a credible rebound on Thursday. The features of the session were quite encouraging, not only because banks showed a clear northbound trend, but also because the recovery of the benchmark by more than 2% came on a satisfactory daily turnover and with mid-caps outperforming the main index.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 795.24 points, adding 2.06% to Wednesday’s 779.20 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 2.29%, ending at 1,900.10 points, and mid-caps earned 3.43%.

The banks index advanced 4.26%, with National outperforming (up 8.69%). Eurobank jumped 3.97% and Alpha rose 1.90%, as Piraeus slipped 0.30%.

Viohalco soared 8.94%, Hellenic Petroleum grew 8.15%, ElvalHalcor added 6.61% and Jumbo advanced 5.48%, while Motor Oil gave up 5.43%.

In total 72 stocks obtained gains, 30 reported losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 73.1 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €76.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.39% to close at 67.18 points.

Stocks

