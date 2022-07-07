Forum to focus on Greece’s investability

A host of government ministers and a landmark survey by EY Greece on investing in the country will grace “The 5th InvestGR Forum 2022: A New Greece Emerges,” which will take place this year next Wednesday, July 13, at the Grand Hyatt Athens, returning as a live, in-person event.

To open the forum, EY Greece will present – for the first time in the country – the findings of its global research “EY Attractiveness Survey Greece 2022.” A panel led by Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis will discuss and analyze the findings after the presentation.

This fourth edition of EY’s annual survey will capture the international investment community’s views on the country’s strengths and weaknesses as an investment destination, the performance of Greece in attracting foreign direct investment last year, as well as its progress compared to previous years. Given the current global political and economic uncertainties, the EY survey is sure to be an important indicator of investor interest in the country over the short to medium term. Last year’s survey, which was presented at the 2021 InvestGR Forum, accurately foretold the strong interest in Greece and the reasons why.

The forum will continue with panels on green investments and sustainability, investments in health, and digital investments. Rounding out the program, government ministers will present their key reforms and plans in their areas of responsibility, including Finance Minister Christis Staikouras, Labor and Social Affairs Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, Justice Minister Kostas Tsiaras, Health Minister Thanos Plevris and Deputy Minister of Digital Governance Thodoris Livanios.

Other notable participants in panels include former energy minister Yiannis Maniatis, Secretary General for International Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ioannis Smyrlis, and Enterprise Greece Chairman Nikos Nezeritis.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and will conclude around 5 p.m.

“The 5th InvestGR Forum 2022: A New Greece Emerges” is taking place under the auspices of the Representation of the European Commission in Greece, the Ministry of Development and Investment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV).

Registration is free at www.eventora.com/el/Events/5th-investgr-forum.