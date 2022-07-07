US arrivals in Athens soar 50% from June 2019

The June tourism data are impressive, with arrivals from the US up by 50% compared to the record-breaking year 2019, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias told Skai TV on Thursday, citing figures on passengers arriving at Athens Airport.

“The recovery of our tourism product is strong, and this is in a year that is not at all without problems, with the markets of China, Ukraine and Russia shut, a war raging in the heart of Europe, the pandemic and all the problems from the inflation and energy crises,” he noted.

Kikilias said arrivals from other key markets have increased too, with Austria posting a 32% increase from 2019, Israel up 24% and Canada 12%.