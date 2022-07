A cook gives a customer a souvlaki, a popular Greek fast food made with pieces of meat grilled on a skewer, in a restaurant, in Athens, Greece. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]

Greece’s annual EU-harmonized inflation rose further to 11.6% in June year-on-year from 10.5% in May, data from the country’s statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.

EU-harmonized inflation is an index of components that is used across the EU to measure inflation in a consistent way.

Greece’s headline consumer inflation also accelerated to 12.1% last month, from 11.3% in May, data showed.

[Reuters]