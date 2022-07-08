HIAS hopes to bring diaspora scientists to work in Greece

The Hellenic Institute of Advanced Studies (HIAS), a non-profit, private foundation of scholars, wants to allow Greek diaspora scientists to work in Greece, said Petros Koumoutsakos, Herbert S. Winokur, Jr. Professor of Engineering and Applied Sciences at Harvard University and Board Chair of HIAS.

Each year Greek scientists working outside Greece secure 30 million euros in funding, Koumoutsakos said at the inaugural symposium of HIAS taking place in Athens on Friday.

“We hope to establish a physical home for HIAS, where the Greek diaspora scientists will be able to work in Greece,” he was quoted as saying.

The HIAS mission is to create bridges and serve as a hub for scientific exchanges between the Hellenic diaspora and their peers in Greece in STEM-related fields so as to foster international, transdisciplinary collaborations on issues such as including energy, health, education, AI, environment, transport, maritime, agrifood and inequality.

This symposium explores themes and actions for creating and strengthening these bridges.