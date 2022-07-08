ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark minimizes weekly drop

ATHEX: Benchmark minimizes weekly drop

The Greek stock market benchmark on Friday remained on the recovery path it had convincingly embarked on on Thursday, climbing back above the 800-point mark thanks mainly to banks and construction companies. However, that was not enough to offset all of the week’s losses.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 802.16 points, adding 0.87% to Thursday’s 795.24 points. On a weekly basis it declined 0.45%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.10%, ending at 1,921.06 points, while the banks index jumped 3.91%, with Alpha grabbing 6.52%, Eurobank earning 3.95%, Piraeus rising 3.18% and National adding 1.61%.

Lamda Development, which had its seven-year bond issue oversubscribed more than three times this week, enjoyed a 2.67% advance. ElvalHalcor collected 2.95% and Coca-Cola HBC climbed 2.68%, but Hellenic Petroleum conceded 3.14%.

In total 60 stocks notched up gains, 42 recorded losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 84.1 million euros, up from Thursday’s €73.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.77% to 67.70 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Long-overdue reaction at the bourse
STOCKS

ATHEX: Long-overdue reaction at the bourse

ATHEX: Bourse index slips while banks grow
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse index slips while banks grow

ATHEX: Bourse hits lowest point in 16 months
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse hits lowest point in 16 months

ATHEX: Banks drag benchmark into the red
STOCKS

ATHEX: Banks drag benchmark into the red

ATHEX: No stopping stock slide at Athinon Ave
STOCKS

ATHEX: No stopping stock slide at Athinon Ave

ATHEX: Bourse index nosedives 9% in June
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse index nosedives 9% in June