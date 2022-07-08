ATHEX: Benchmark minimizes weekly drop

The Greek stock market benchmark on Friday remained on the recovery path it had convincingly embarked on on Thursday, climbing back above the 800-point mark thanks mainly to banks and construction companies. However, that was not enough to offset all of the week’s losses.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 802.16 points, adding 0.87% to Thursday’s 795.24 points. On a weekly basis it declined 0.45%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.10%, ending at 1,921.06 points, while the banks index jumped 3.91%, with Alpha grabbing 6.52%, Eurobank earning 3.95%, Piraeus rising 3.18% and National adding 1.61%.

Lamda Development, which had its seven-year bond issue oversubscribed more than three times this week, enjoyed a 2.67% advance. ElvalHalcor collected 2.95% and Coca-Cola HBC climbed 2.68%, but Hellenic Petroleum conceded 3.14%.

In total 60 stocks notched up gains, 42 recorded losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 84.1 million euros, up from Thursday’s €73.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.77% to 67.70 points.