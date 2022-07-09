Amanzoe resort announces partial reopening after wildfire

Amanzoe, the luxury resort on the Argolikos Gulf coast, announced on Saturday the resumption of operation after a temporary interruption caused last week by a fire at Korakia, near Kranidi.

A selected number of seaside villas have reopened for guests, to be followed from July 21 by several pavilions, the hotel announced. All services and facilities are now fully operational, as the blaze only inflicted minor damage to a few pavilions of the resort, the owner reported in a statement.

Crucially, Amanzoe announced the reforestation of the area, adding that for every new tree planted the hotel intends to make an equivalent donation to the fire services that helped protect the resort from the blaze.

It went on to thank the local authorities and volunteers for their assistance, and the complex’s customers and guests for their continued support, as the resort in the northern Peloponnese celebrates its 10th birthday.