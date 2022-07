The Public Debt Management Agency reopened on Monday its recent 10-year benchmark bond that has an interest rate of 1.75.

The PDMA drew 500 million euros through the bond that matures on June 18, 2032.

Total bids exceeded €1.93 billion with the coverage ratio reached 3.87%.

The yield secured was 3.67 percentage points and the settlement date is next Monday, July 18.