ECONOMY TOURISM

Corinth Canal busy as ever after reopening

Corinth Canal busy as ever after reopening
[AMNA]

Some 200 crossings through the Corinth Canal were recorded last week, following its reopening on July 4 after substantial landslides over the last couple of years and the completion of the first part of repair works that followed, Corinth Canal SA General Director Georgios Zouglis said over the weekend.

Crossings are expected to reach 6,500 by October, he added, the aim being for Corinth Canal to become a model of global navigation, on a par with international sea routes standards.

Zouglis noted that the operating company is making plans to develop tourism activities in the broader vicinity, which would boost the area’s development.

Transport Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
BA canceling more summer flights
ECONOMY

BA canceling more summer flights

Athens Airport ranks among Europe’s busiest
TRANSPORT

Athens Airport ranks among Europe’s busiest

Possibility of direct flights between Greece and India
ECONOMY

Possibility of direct flights between Greece and India

Aegean to launch Athens-Eindhoven service
ECONOMY

Aegean to launch Athens-Eindhoven service

Flights at over 90% of 2019 in January-April
TOURISM

Flights at over 90% of 2019 in January-April

Condor welcomed back after 25 years
ECONOMY

Condor welcomed back after 25 years