Corinth Canal busy as ever after reopening

Some 200 crossings through the Corinth Canal were recorded last week, following its reopening on July 4 after substantial landslides over the last couple of years and the completion of the first part of repair works that followed, Corinth Canal SA General Director Georgios Zouglis said over the weekend.

Crossings are expected to reach 6,500 by October, he added, the aim being for Corinth Canal to become a model of global navigation, on a par with international sea routes standards.

Zouglis noted that the operating company is making plans to develop tourism activities in the broader vicinity, which would boost the area’s development.