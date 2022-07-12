Demand for new tax deadline

Tax declaration submissions continue at a particularly slow pace, with taxpayers and accountants expecting another extension.

Some 4.5 million declarations had been submitted by Monday, as another 1.8-1.9 million will have to be completed by the current July 29 deadline. This means that over 100,000 statements will have to be submitted every day, in the middle of the summer holidays, which at the moment seems impossible, as there was only one day the online platform recorded more declarations – namely on June 22 (116,000 declarations submitted). The average number of statements does not exceed 60,000 per day, while the rate drops to very low levels on weekends, as expected.

In the event that the Finance Ministry decides to extend the deadline for submitting declarations by another month, until August 30, those who receive a debit note will pay a double installment, while missing the advantage of the discount (3%) in the payment of the tax in a lump sum. This means that at the end of next month both installments for July and August will have to be paid.

Last week 51 accounting associations requested an extension, not of one, but of two months, namely until September 30.

This year the electronic system opened earlier than ever and without problems. The only excuse for accountants that holds any water is the volume of work they now have, as they have taken on a complex role that goes beyond their essential purpose. These specifically include processing applications for the power pass, the fuel pass, the replacement of electrical appliances and other programs.

In their letter to the ministry, the associations noted, among other things that: “Tax returns may be open for submission from the end of March, but in the meantime dozens of new obligations have arisen (updating contact information, fuel pass, power pass, replacement of electrical devices etc.); while they are not an accountant’s obligation, many citizens who are unable to make these declarations themselves turn to their accountants. These are added to the already burdened schedule of accounting offices, and each new obligation sets the schedule back days, even weeks.”