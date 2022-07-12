ECONOMY TRANSPORT

Aegean to use Hellenic Petroleum’s sustainable fuel

Αegean Airlines and Hellenic Petroleum on Tuesday signed a strategic deal for the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), effectively putting Greece on the green air transport map.

Through its subsidiary, EKO, Hellenic Petroleum will supply Thessaloniki’s Makedonia airport with SAF, making Aegean the first Greek airline and one of a handful in Europe to use it regularly.

The agreement takes Greece closer to a timely adjustment with the goals of expected European legislation on the mandatory use of SAF up to 2% by 2025 in all EU airports.

Athens International Airport will follow, the two companies said.

