ATHEX: Benchmark recovers to clear 800 pts

The Greek stock market got the push it needed on Wednesday to clear the 800-point bar, even without support from the banking sector. The Public Power Corporation (PPC) rebound of almost 5% was instrumental to the advance of the benchmark. Rising stocks edged out losing ones, though turnover was once again disappointingly low.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 803.28 points, adding 1.09% to Tuesday’s 794.60 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.27%, ending at 1,922.67 points.

Τhe banks index underperformed, rising only 0.46%. Eurobank grew 1.92%, National earned 0.34% and Alpha inched up 0.10%, while Piraeus Bank dropped 3.23%.

Quest Holdings and Public Power Corporation stood out with their respective rise of 6.66% and 4.91%. Jumbo fetched 3.67% and ADMIE Holdings advanced 3.21%, as ElvalHalcor declined 0.58% and Hellenic Petroleum eased 0.16%.

In total 51 stocks reported gains, 46 posted losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 41.7 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €48.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.57% to 66.17 points.