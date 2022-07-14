ECONOMY SOCIAL SECURITY

Online service for pensioners

Online service for pensioners

The Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) is launching a new electronic service that seeks to end the need for repeated visits by citizens to the fund’s offices, the time-consuming process of finding various documents and the many months or even years of anxiety about the progress of pension applications.

The backlog for new pensions is already shrinking rapidly – it fell below 60,000 in June – bringing the goal of clearing it by the end of the summer within reach. The next step for the Labor Ministry is improving customer services at social security funds.

This so-called “EFKA Digital Room” will allow new retirees to monitor the course of their pension application, talk to the person responsible for their file and be informed immediately if any supporting documents are missing, among other services – all from their home computer. The ministry estimates that the time it takes to issue a new pension will be shortened significantly, preventing a fresh pile-up of pending applications.

Based on its plan, this two-way communication between EFKA and citizens may also be extended to other transactions with the fund.

Pension

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Forgiving social security dues
ECONOMY

Forgiving social security dues

First year of pension increases after 12 years
ECONOMY

First year of pension increases after 12 years

EFKA clears out bulk of pending pension backlog
SOCIAL SECURITY

EFKA clears out bulk of pending pension backlog

Auxiliary fund sets off positively
SOCIAL SECURITY

Auxiliary fund sets off positively

Fast-track pensions begin
SOCIAL SECURITY

Fast-track pensions begin

Thousands of undocumented compensation claims to Attiki Odos
BUSINESS

Thousands of undocumented compensation claims to Attiki Odos