Post-Brexit British property buyers snapping up ‘golden visas’

Foreign investors who are choosing to sell their properties in Greece and not renew the residence permit that comes with the purchase of real estate are gradually being replaced by others from Great Britain and the United States, the head of the Risvas and Partners law firm, Alexandros Risvas tells Kathimerini.

So far this year, 111 so-called “golden visas” have been issued to investors from the UK, the first arrivals after Brexit.

A number of companies dealing with investment immigration, such as the British Astons, have ranked Greece among the top choices for UK investors due to the fact it is in the European Union and the threshold for securing a residence permit is only 250,000 euros.