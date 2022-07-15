FinMin’s car vandalized in Nicosia

The tires of a vehicle used by Cyprus’ finance minister, Constantinos Petrides, were slashed last weekend, with police saying that an investigation into the incident as under way.

Local media reported that police received a complaint last Saturday in connection with an incident in the old town of Nicosia, when the vehicle used in a professional capacity by the minister was found with slashed tires in what is being treated as an act of malice.

Petrides recently came out against additional state funding for political parties ahead of presidential elections, saying there was no basis for more money.

The minister has also met with resistance over efforts to reintroduce legislation that would make it easier for courts to hold loan defaulters accountable.

Back in May, opposition parties blamed the government for not doing enough to have the European Commission go along with amendments to protect bad-loan guarantors.

Petrides’ team said the position of the opposition was “sending the wrong message” that the Republic was an unreliable partner in the eyes of the European Commission.