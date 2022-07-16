Taxes paid in a lump sum

Greeks may be delaying the submission of their tax declarations this year, but they are also paying their taxes faster compared to previous ones.

State coffers are filling with income and property taxes and repayments of the pandemic’s cheap state loans known as “Deposit To Be Returned.” In many cases taxpayers and businesses pay their obligations in one lump sum. This development helps the government in its planning and specifically in supporting households due to the energy crisis.

So far, 46,000 businesses have already paid off the state loans in one go, earning an additional 15% discount, while tens of thousands of property owners have paid ENFIA in one installment. Likewise, there are several taxpayers who have already paid the first installment of income tax, while many have paid off all their tax dues, through bank cards.

The above developments have boosted state coffers and maintained the positive course of revenues in June and in the first half of July, government sources report. According to data from the Finance Ministry and the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, the following impressive figures are recorded in tax payments:

“Deposit To Be Returned”: More than 108,000 businesses and freelancers have started paying off the state loans. Of these, 46,000 have paid the amount due in one lump sum, earning an additional 15% discount. In particular, the latter received approximately 400 million euros, were asked to return €184 million (the amount is reduced by up to 75% depending on the drop in turnover they had) and eventually paid the state €156 million, as they used the discount in the one-time payment of the amount attributable to them.

ENFIA: Already €1.2 billion has been paid out of a total of €2.1 billion of confirmed ENFIA dues. In less than three months, 57% of the tax has been paid, which can be repaid in 10 monthly tranches.

Income tax: Although the flow of declarations is relatively low, taxes of €447 million euros have already been paid.