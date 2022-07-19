ECONOMY

ExxonMobil gets majority of exploration rights for Crete project

ExxonMobil gets majority of exploration rights for Crete project
[File photo]

ExxonMobil acquired the majority of hydrocarbon exploration rights in the region of west and southwest of Crete, following the departure of TotalEnergies last April, Greece’s Hellenic Petroleum announced on Tuesday.

Previously, ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies, with 40% each, along with Hellenic Petroleum (20%) had the majority of hydrocarbon exploration rights. Hellenic Petroleum said that ExxonMobil now has 70% and Hellenic Petroleum the remaining 30%.

 

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Minister says government committed to green transition
ECONOMY

Minister says government committed to green transition

Energy Plan B is no cakewalk
ENERGY

Energy Plan B is no cakewalk

EU signs deal with Azerbaijan to double gas imports by 2027
ECONOMY

EU signs deal with Azerbaijan to double gas imports by 2027

Green deals are flourishing
BUSINESS

Green deals are flourishing

Power Pass subsidy extended to June electricity bills
ECONOMY

Power Pass subsidy extended to June electricity bills

Emergency meeting over gas cut-off
ECONOMY

Emergency meeting over gas cut-off