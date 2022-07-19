ExxonMobil gets majority of exploration rights for Crete project

ExxonMobil acquired the majority of hydrocarbon exploration rights in the region of west and southwest of Crete, following the departure of TotalEnergies last April, Greece’s Hellenic Petroleum announced on Tuesday.

Previously, ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies, with 40% each, along with Hellenic Petroleum (20%) had the majority of hydrocarbon exploration rights. Hellenic Petroleum said that ExxonMobil now has 70% and Hellenic Petroleum the remaining 30%.