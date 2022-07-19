ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Positive end to day with early losses

The Greek stock market shook off the morning pressure from the increased inflation in the eurozone (at 8.6% in June) and rode the wave of relief, generated later on Tuesday by the apparent intention of Moscow to resume the transmission of natural gas to central Europe from this week, to close the day with small gains for most stocks. The closing auctions reversed the picture from negative to positive while turnover remained on the low levels of the last few days.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 806.11 points, adding 0.23% to Monday’s 804.24 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.24% to close at 1,922.20 points, though mid-caps slipped 0.02%.

The banks index improved 0.64%, and it was all thanks to Eurobank rising 2.62%, as Alpha slid 0.16%, Piraeus lost 0.29% and National dropped 0.66%.

In total 55 stocks reported gains, 44 sustained losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 35.5 million euros, up from Monday’s €28.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased just 0.02% to close at 66.11 points.

