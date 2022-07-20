ENFIA recalculation window

Taxpayers who have identified errors in their real estate details have 10 days to correct the mistake in the E9 form of their tax declarations.

After clearing this year’s Single Property Tax (ENFIA), thousands of taxpayers reportedly found that they had filled in incorrect information in the asset statement form in previous years.

However, the discrepancy in the tax was so small that it did not make any difference to them, unlike this year’s clearance where the new revised zone prices were taken into account, almost at commercial price levels, and resulted in very high taxes.

Now, those property owners are able to correct their property data on E9 until next Friday, July 29, so that their ENFIA bill for this year is recalculated.

Along with them, those who are entitled to a 50% or 100% discount of ENFIA and also had not declared their real estate information correctly will need to proceed with corrections too.

For all these cases the AADE will carry out a new calculation based on the property situation of the taxpayers as it will be reflected on the amending E9 declarations E9.

For those who have already been granted a 50% or 100% discount in ENFIA, the percentage of the discount granted with the first issued administrative determination of the tax, i.e. with the first settlement of the real estate tax, is taken into account.

Property owners fixing their E9 details should select the year they want to submit an amended E9 for and insert/change/delete property of tables 1 and 2. If they enter a property, they must fill in all the mandatory fields regarding the property’s descriptive data and geolocate the property either by selecting the prefecture, municipal apartment and block streets, or by selecting the opening of the objective property value determination map.

For E9 property declarations from the year 2013 onwards, it is mandatory to indicate the electricity supply number of the buildings in which owners have full ownership or usufruct.