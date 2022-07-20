ATHEX: Stocks take path north

Anticipation for a smooth resumption of the supply of Russian natural gas to central Europe, as well as Greece, continued to stoke stock prices at Athinon Avenue on Wednesday, with the benchmark taking steady steps north of the 800-point mark on a somewhat increased daily turnover too. This was despite the decline showed by mid-caps, once more.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 815.32 points, adding 1.14% to Tuesday’s 806.11 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.38% to close at 1,948.74 points, though mid-caps eased 0.34%.

The banks index improved 2.36%, as Piraeus jumped 5.64%, Alpha grew 4.16%, National earned 2.42% and Eurobank edged up 0.03%. Public Power Corporation outperformed (up 6.86%), followed by GEK Terna (up 4.30%), Mytilineos (3.26%) and ADMIE Holdings (2.63%), while ElvalHalcor fell 3.51%.

In total 65 stocks secured gains, 37 registered losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 52.1 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €35.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.39% to close at 66.43 points.