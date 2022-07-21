Greece says it disagrees with EU plan to limit gas consumption

The Greek government would oppose a European Union proposal to voluntarily cut gas usage by 15% beginning next month to mitigate a possible complete halt of supplies from Russia, two officials said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the European Commission asked member states to slash their gas use over the coming months to avoid a big disruption of industries next winter.

“The government does not agree in principle with the Commission’s proposal for a 15% reduction in natural gas consumption,” government spokesperson Yiannis Economou said at a press briefing. “We have submitted proposals and we continue to maintain that this direction can provide solutions.”

Speaking earlier on Skai television, Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said that 70% of the natural gas imported by Greece is used to generate electricity, which means that any cuts would hit households and businesses.

He also said the country has already expressed its disagreement with the proposal and “has taken all the necessary actions” to ensure supplies.

Similar reactions have been expressed by Spain and Portugal.