ECONOMY

Greece says it disagrees with EU plan to limit gas consumption

Greece says it disagrees with EU plan to limit gas consumption
[AP]

The Greek government would oppose a European Union proposal to voluntarily cut gas usage by 15% beginning next month to mitigate a possible complete halt of supplies from Russia, two officials said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the European Commission asked member states to slash their gas use over the coming months to avoid a big disruption of industries next winter.

“The government does not agree in principle with the Commission’s proposal for a 15% reduction in natural gas consumption,” government spokesperson Yiannis Economou said at a press briefing. “We have submitted proposals and we continue to maintain that this direction can provide solutions.”

Speaking earlier on Skai television, Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said that 70% of the natural gas imported by Greece is used to generate electricity, which means that any cuts would hit households and businesses.

He also said the country has already expressed its disagreement with the proposal and “has taken all the necessary actions” to ensure supplies.

Similar reactions have been expressed by Spain and Portugal. 

Energy EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU launches 5.4-bln-euro hydrogen project with Alstom, Daimler, others
ECONOMY

EU launches 5.4-bln-euro hydrogen project with Alstom, Daimler, others

EU insists on targeted support
FINANCE

EU insists on targeted support

Europe’s action in case Russian gas supply stops
ECONOMY

Europe’s action in case Russian gas supply stops

Russian gas cuts have hit 12 countries, EU climate chief says
ECONOMY

Russian gas cuts have hit 12 countries, EU climate chief says

Egypt, Israel to boost gas supply to EU amid Ukraine war
ECONOMY

Egypt, Israel to boost gas supply to EU amid Ukraine war

Brussels: Greece key in independence from Russian gas
ECONOMY

Brussels: Greece key in independence from Russian gas