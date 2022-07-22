China’s ZTE teams up with Greek Inalan for new high-speed optical network

Chinese technological giant ZTE Corporation has partnered with Greek internet service provider Inalan through ZTE Hellas SA to launch a new generation (10 Gbps) of high-speed optical network for retail and business customers.

The so-called commercial 10 Gbps capable symmetric passive optical network (XGS-PON), which will provide the highest speed access available to date in Greece, was presented this week.

“We are very excited to announce this together with Inalan, a very fast growing FTTH (fiber to the home) company in Greece. We are launching for the first time in Greece the 10G (XGS) PON … This is the first time Greek people have a chance to enjoy the 10 giga download speed,” Jianbo Wang, ZTE CEO for Southeast Europe, Cyprus and Israel, told Xinhua.

“Previously the speeds available in Greece were up to 1 Gbps. With the help of ZTE Hellas, with their equipment, we will be very happy for our customers to meet their needs and to evolve the market in general,” Gianna Tanasidou, head of legal at Inalan, added.

The launch of the new services, thanks to the cooperation between the two companies, marks an important milestone in the exploration of 10 Gbps PON application scenarios in Greece, experts noted during the event. [Xinhua]