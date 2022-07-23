ECONOMY BUSINESS

Henry Dunant Ηospital gets closer to sale

[AMNA]

The sale process for the Henry Dunant Ηospital in Athens has resumed the move to merge the company Imithea, which controls Henry Dunant, with Euromedica.

The absorption of the latter by the former was announced by Piraeus Bank, 100% shareholder of Ιmithea and owner of 30% of Euromedica.

The Farallon investment fund, which is the main shareholder of Euromedica, will contribute 70% and acquire a minority stake in the group, while Piraeus will control a majority stake.

The decision arose in the context of the management of the holdings that Piraeus had assigned to Blantyre Capital last year, including Henry Dunant.

