Cyprus grid prepares for high demand

Despite high temperatures in the last few weeks in Cyprus, ongoing electricity demand in the country has remained lower than last summer. Nevertheless, the island’s electricity grid capacity is expected to increase as of next week, in order to be able to respond to higher demand, according to Vrahimis Koutsoloukas, a spokesperson of the Cyprus Transfer System Administrator (CTSA).

Koutsoloukas told Cyprus News Agency that demand in the current week ranged between 1,030 and 1,055 megawatts, with the highest demand this summer season (1,055 MW), recorded on Tuesday, July 19. This, he said, is significantly lower than the peak demand recorded last summer, on August 5, 2021, amounting to 1,239 MW.

“Consecutive days with extreme weather conditions usually lead to the highest demand,” said the spokesperson, noting that this usually happens in August or September.

“We are ready to respond to increased demand unless there is a failure in the system,” he added, saying that additional units, which are currently being repaired, will be added next week so as to cover the expected spike in demand.