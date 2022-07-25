Metro SA reaps awards

Aristotelis Panteliadis, president and CEO of Metro SA, was awarded the Retail Manager of the Year award at the 20th anniversary of the Retail Business Awards this month.

In addition, the company that operates the Mymarket chain of supermarkets received three other important awards: First prize in the Retail Stores/Supermarket category for the renovated Mymarket supermarket at the Olympic Village, third prize in the Omni Retailer category and second prize in the Suppliers’ CSR Campaign category.