Mid-season sales to be abolished

Mid-season sales are to be abolished, according to a draft law submitted by the Development and Investments to Parliament, while stores can offer special discounts throughout the year on more than 50 pct of the items they have on sale.

The following periods are defined as official sales periods, during which the sale of goods or the provision of services at reduced prices is allowed:

a) winter sales, from the second Monday of January until the end of February and

b) summer sales, from the second Monday of July until the end of August.

Offers concerning a certain quantity of products or a certain category of products are carried out throughout the year. When making offers, the initial and the new reduced price of the products should be clearly indicated at the points where the offered products are sold. [AMNA]