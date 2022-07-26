Greek, Bulgarian tax authorities sign collaboration protocol
Greece and Bulgaria’s Public Revenue Authorities signed a collaboration protocol on Monday to exchange direct information on sensitive tax revenue issues.
The protocol will also allow the two authorities to fight transgressions of the European Union’s customs procedure 42, related to VAT exemption of imported goods transported to another EU member state.
A direct communication line between the two will allow faster response in cases of violation, while each side will collaborate through technical teams.
