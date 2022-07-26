ATHEX: Majority of local stocks post gains

The benchmark of the Greek bourse remained close to the 830-point mark for another day on Tuesday, closing with negligible gains as a small majority of stocks ended up higher than on Monday, although the local stock market is clearly in search of direction after last week’s solid growth. It was a mixed picture across most sectors, while turnover remained at summer holiday levels.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 829.26 points, adding 0.04% to Monday’s 828.89 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded just 0.02% to close at 1,990.27 points.

The banks index edged up 0.03%, as Alpha grabbed 2.30% and Eurobank rose 0.60%, while National dropped 2.87% and Piraeus slipped 0.12%. Ellaktor outperformed, up 5.18%, followed by Lamda Development (up 2.98%) and Aegean Airlines (2.89%). Motor Oil conceded 1.72%.

In total 46 stocks enjoyed gains, 40 suffered losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 34.3 million euros, up from Monday’s €31.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.03% to close at 67.46 points.