Moody’s Analytics sees tourism take growth up to 5.7%

The favorable scenario is now becoming the main one for Greece, says a new report by Moody’s Analytics, estimating that the Greek economy will record the third highest growth rate in the eurozone this year, amounting to 5.7%.

“Our baseline scenario assumes that early elections do not take place in Greece, that the Russia-Ukraine conflict does not spread to other neighboring countries, and that the intense dispute with Turkey over the exclusive economic zones does not escalate further,” says chief analyst for Greece Michael Grammatikopoulos.

Moody’s Analytics expects tourism arrivals and revenues to be comparable to 2019, boosting growth.

