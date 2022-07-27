Greek-Saudi private sector business deals to get signed

The signing of agreements between Greek and Saudi private business groups in the fields of maritime transport, aquaculture, waste management, culture, food and agricultural products, construction and defense technology will seal a high-level business meeting on Wednesday in Athens at the Hotel Grande Bretagne, which is taking place in the context of the first official visit to Greece by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

The Crown Prince is accompanied by a large delegation of high-level officials and businesspeople. The ministers and businesspeople will be welcomed by Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy and External Affairs Kostas Fragogiannis and Secretary-General of International Economic Relations and External Affairs and President of Enterprise Greece Ioannis Smyrlis.

The meeting follows the two business forums held this year, in Riyadh on March 13-14 and in Athens on May 30-31, confirming the will of both sides to further strengthen and deepen bilateral economic relations and cooperation.

The meeting will also be attended from the Greek side by Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis, and from the Saudi side by Minister of Investment Khalid Al Falih, Minister of Trade Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi, and the Minister of Communications, Information and Technology Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha. The co-presidents of the Greece-Saudi Arabia Business Council, Lubna Al-Olayan and Achilleas Konstantakopoulos, will also be present.