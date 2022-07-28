Large percentage at risk of poverty, social exclusion

The percentage of Greece’s population at risk of poverty or social exclusion was 28.3% (2,971,200 people) in 2021, an increase of 0.9% compared to 2020, according to data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

The conclusions were based on data from the Household Income and Living Conditions Survey 2021 and the revised definition of social exclusion and poverty risk in the context of the Europe 2030 program against poverty. The objective is to reduce the number at risk of poverty or social exclusion by 15 million, of whom 5 million are children, by 2030.

Based on the definition of the above indicator until 2020, the population at risk of poverty or social exclusion is 29.5% (3,092,300 people), arise of 0.6 percentage points compared to 2020.

The ELSTAT data showed 6.9% of households reported their income increased in the last 12 months, compared to 26.3% that said it fell. Another 66.7% of households reported it remained the same.