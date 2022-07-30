US energy official meets with Skrekas

Greek Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas met with visiting US State Department Senior Adviser for Energy Security Amos Hochstein on Friday.

Skrekas briefed the American official on the Greek strategy for the country’s energy sufficiency, emphasizing that Greece is able to export natural gas to Bulgaria and other Balkan countries.

He also outlined plans to promote renewable energy resources, and informed the American delegation that the bill on offshore wind farms was approved by the Greek Parliament on Thursday.

Hochstein also met separately with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.