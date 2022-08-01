ECONOMY

Banks fuel ATHEX gains for fifth day

In the first trading session of August on Monday, Greek stocks continued on an upward trajectory, with the ATHEX general index rising 1.50% to close at 863.81 points.

The banking index, buoyed by the results announced by Eurobank and National Bank, rose 5.91%, but stocks ended up lower than the intraday high of 868.9 (2.10%), as profit-taking took over late in the session. 

This was the fifth straight positive session, with cumulative gains reaching 4.21% for the general index and 11.58% for banks.

The upward trend could continue, as Alpha Bank and Piraeus announce first-half results on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. OTE telecoms follows on Thursday.

Turnover was €60.3 million, with Alpha Bank, Eurobank and National Bank accounting for 36% of it.

