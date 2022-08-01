Banks fuel ATHEX gains for fifth day

In the first trading session of August on Monday, Greek stocks continued on an upward trajectory, with the ATHEX general index rising 1.50% to close at 863.81 points.

The banking index, buoyed by the results announced by Eurobank and National Bank, rose 5.91%, but stocks ended up lower than the intraday high of 868.9 (2.10%), as profit-taking took over late in the session.

This was the fifth straight positive session, with cumulative gains reaching 4.21% for the general index and 11.58% for banks.

The upward trend could continue, as Alpha Bank and Piraeus announce first-half results on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. OTE telecoms follows on Thursday.

Turnover was €60.3 million, with Alpha Bank, Eurobank and National Bank accounting for 36% of it.