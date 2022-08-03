Air traffic exceeding 2019 levels

Arrivals at Greece’s top 15 airports have exceeded 2019 levels and are expected to get even better during the rest of the summer, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said Tuesday.

Arrivals from abroad in June came to 3,481,000, marginally higher than during the pre-Covid pandemic 2019 (3,477,900) and nearly triple the number recorded in June 2021 (1,198,000), Kikilias told state TV ERT.

The number of arrivals at Athens International Airport (AIA), the country’s largest, are still not up to 2019 levels, but this lag, about 9.6%, was more than made up for by the 14 largest regional airports, which have seen even heavier traffic in July, about 10% higher than in 2019.

Arrivals at AIA accounted for 47.2% of the total, or 1,644,029.

When domestic flights are included, total passenger traffic in June was 7 million, with 2.4 million at AIA alone.