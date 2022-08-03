ECONOMY

Banks help keep market moving up

The Athens Stock Exchange posted gains for the sixth straight session Tuesday, overcoming the prevailing climate of caution in European markets, mainly through the outperforming banks.

The general index, which gained about 5% in July, closed at 869.82 points, gaining 0.70%. Turnover was 58.8 million euros.

Of the 112 traded stocks, 46 ended with gains, 40 with losses and 26 with no change.

Blue chips gained 0.94% and mid-caps 0.58%.

The sectoral banking index gained 2.29% to close at 564.57.

Cement producer Titan was the top performer among blue chips (+3.23%), Eurobank gained 3% and Alpha Bank, Aegean and HELPE all added more than 2%. On the other end, construction group Ellaktor dropped 3.09% and Terna Energy 2.87%.

